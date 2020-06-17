https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democratic-presidential-nominee-mental/2020/06/17/id/972762

Fifty-five percent of likely voters believe presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in the early stages of dementia, according to a Zogby poll released Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has consistently ridiculed Biden over his verbal gaffes and memory lapses and portrayed him as an old man who would be committed to a retirement home if he were to be elected.

“They are going to put him in a home and other people are going to be running the country,” Trump said in early March during a rally in Charlotte.

“Sleepy Joe,” Trump added, “he doesn’t even know where he is or what he’s doing or what office he’s running for. Honestly, I don’t think he knows what office he’s running for.”

Biden’s age, 77, has been a consistent source of discussion during the 2020 campaign.

The Zogby poll found majorities of Republicans and independents thought Biden had early onset dementia, while nearly a third of Democrats thought this was the case.

The voters most likely to believe Biden was having cognitive issues were staunch Trump supporters; weekly Walmart Shoppers (64% more likely/36% less likely), weekly Amazon shoppers (67% more likely/34% less likely), and union voters (71% more likely/29% less likely).

