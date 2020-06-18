http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Vacfx9JXxUc/

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” ABC’s chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz said the Supreme Court overturning President Donald Trump’s decision to end the DACA program is “a huge blow to President Trump.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “It’s been a huge week for the Supreme Court, and we just got another major ruling with the court deciding 5-4 to reject you know whose plan to end President Obama’s DACA program which protects immigrants who came to this country as children. Martha, how big a deal is this right now?”

Raddatz said, “I think this is a huge blow to President Trump. I mean, this is part of his campaign promise. Immigration is such a big deal to him, but Whoopi, as you know, there are 700,000 — this affects 700,000 people who came into this country as children, as babies some of them. Who were allowed with President Obama, to work in this country and not fear deportation? I mean, some of these people, now young people don’t even know the native language from where they came from, and once Trump filed this, there was great fear they would be deported, and for now, they can’t. One of the things the court said about President Trump’s action is they did not consider the impact on the recipients. So for now, they can safely stay here.”

