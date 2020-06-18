http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LcrJEnKBuB0/

Thursday on PBS’s “NewsHour,” former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made her case for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to choose her as his running mate.

Host Judy Woodruff asked, “We know Joe Biden is considering you, among others, to be his vice-presidential running mate. Why are you the most qualified? You haven’t served in the Congress and the Senate, you haven’t run a state. What is your answer to that?”

Abrams said, “My answer is that Joe Biden knows who the most qualified person for him to be his partner will be. I have never espoused I am more qualified than anyone else. He has a surfeit of good opportunities and fantastic, smart, capable women. I simply have said when asked if I’m in that number, I would say yes. I have legislative experience. I have deep legislative experience and success on a number of these issues, criminal justice reform, environmental issues, reproductive health, healthcare, economics. Also, I am a small business owner that understands the economy that we have to reform and recover. I am someone who’s worked in foreign policy. I understand the moment that we’re in because I was once an activist who pushed for change, and I used that to propel me to help deliver that change once I was in office. And I think as he looks to select a partner, I think he has no shortage of good choices, and I’m proud to be among the names that he’s considering.”

