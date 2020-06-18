https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/the-truth-about-black-americans-and-oppression

Dr. Voddie Baucham, Dean of Theology at African Christian University and former pastor from California, recently made waves when his sermon titled “Ethnic Gnosticism” resurfaced online. He joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Thursday to share why he believes today’s social justice, anti-racism movements are “poisonous” ideology steeped in Marxist critical theory, which aim to “redistribute” justice to certain societal groups with no consideration for the individual.

Dr. Baucham argued that left’s narrative that black Americans are the most oppressed black people in the world is far from true.

“I’ve been trying to talk about this from the perspective of the big picture. Unfortunately, when you talk about it from the big picture, people tend to think, you just don’t have empathy, you just don’t have compassion, you just don’t understand how bad it is. Me, who grew up in drug-infested, gang-infested, South Central L.A., born in 1969, grew up during the crack era … [and] raised by a single, teenage Buddhist mother,” Baucham said.

“I’m also an American who, as an expat in a foreign country, I’ve been to dozens of countries in the world. And there are two things I know: One, black people in America are the freest and most prosperous black people in the world. Period. Bar none,” he asserted. “And the second thing is this: people outside of America just think that we are the most oppressed people in the world. People actually think that things like George Floyd are happening every day. That they’re not an anomaly. But that they’re commonplace … it sickens me. It saddens me … the reputation that black people have, that somehow we are weak and impotent, and that we can’t do or be anything unless white people do it for us. Which, by the way, is kind of racist.”

Dr. Baucham emphasized that black Americans are “some of the strongest people in the history of the world.”

“We overcame slavery, and now we’re bowing and scraping like we need someone to do something for us,” he added. “Our individuality is at stake. Our self-pride is at stake. And our trust in God as the answer and solution to our problems is at stake.”

