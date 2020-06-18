https://www.theblaze.com/news/autonomous-zone-portland-mayor-apartment

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, said they established an autonomous zone outside what they believe is Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler’s apartment, KATU-TV reported.

But once police declared a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly early Thursday morning, protesters cleared out of the area, KOIN-TV said.

What are the details?

The Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front posted on Instagram saying the area is called the Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone, the station noted, adding that

Kimmons — a black man — was fatally shot by Portland police officers in October 2018.

The group used dumpsters, pallets, and boards to block the zone and prevent anyone from driving into it, KATU reported, adding that the location is on Northwest Glisan Street between Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest 10th Avenue.

Here’s how it played overnight, as reported by KOIN-TV’s Hannah Ray Lambert. (Content warning: Language):

Demonstrators said Wednesday night that they want $50 million cut from the Portland Police Bureau’s budget, KATU reported, adding that Portland City Council approved a new budget Wednesday that cuts about $16 million from the bureau.

Almost two weeks ago protesters in Seattle established an autonomous zone surrounding a police precinct which officers abandoned. That zone is still going strong but has been marked by reports of violence and intimidation and other forms of lawlessness.

