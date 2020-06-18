https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/awful-wife-police-officer-posts-video-threats-husband-receive-police-officer-video/
Kimberly Bauer is married to a police officer. She has a TikTok account called “MarriedtotheBadge”.
Advertisement – story continues below
Because she is open about her marriage to a police officer Kimberly and her family receive death wishes and abuse.
Kimberly spoke about a few of those vile threats in a recent TikTok video.
This is outrageous and heartbreaking.
The left needs to STOP with their war on police!
TRENDING: Quaker Oats Announces It Is Changing Name Of Aunt Jemima Due To ‘Racial Stereotype’
Kimberly ends her video with, “God be with you!”
Her husband is a cop. These are the comments she’s getting. 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/xKWrF6WcR2
— JC Mounduix (@JCMounduix) June 18, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below