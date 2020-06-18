https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/awful-wife-police-officer-posts-video-threats-husband-receive-police-officer-video/

Kimberly Bauer is married to a police officer. She has a TikTok account called “MarriedtotheBadge”.

Because she is open about her marriage to a police officer Kimberly and her family receive death wishes and abuse.

Kimberly spoke about a few of those vile threats in a recent TikTok video.
This is outrageous and heartbreaking.

The left needs to STOP with their war on police!

Kimberly ends her video with, “God be with you!”

