The B&G Foods company said Wednesday it will review its Cream of Wheat brand packaging, which features a black chef, to ensure the brand did not contribute to “systemic racism.”

The announcement read:

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) today announced that we are initiating an immediate review of the Cream of Wheat brand packaging. We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism. B&G Foods unequivocally stands against prejudice and injustice of any kind.

The news came after the Conagra Brands food company said Wednesday that its Mrs. Butterworth’s pancake syrup packaging would also undergo a review, according to Breitbart News.

“We understand that our actions help play an important role in eliminating racial bias and as a result, we have begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth’s,” Communications Manager Dan Skinner explained.

The company stated:

We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values. It’s heartbreaking and unacceptable that racism and racial injustices exist around the world. We will be part of the solution. Let’s work together to progress toward change.

In the hours after Quaker Oats decided to rename the Aunt Jemima logo on its maple syrup and breakfast foods, Uncle Ben’s Rice said it would also change its brand to “end racial biases and injustices,” according to Breitbart News.

“As we listen to the voices of consumers, especially in the Black community, and to the voices of our Associates worldwide, we recognize that now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do,” the Mars-owned brand said in a statement.

