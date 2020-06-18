https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/campaign-debate-presidential-election/2020/06/18/id/973009

Joe Biden’s campaign rejected President Donald Trump’s suggestion the two candidates meet for four general-election debates instead of the traditional three.

The New York Times reported Thursday the Trump campaign pressed the Commission on Presidential Debates to allow the additional debate and to hold it earlier. The first forum is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

“We are not going to ride the roller coaster of the ever-changing Trump campaign position on debates, nor are we going to be distracted by his demands,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statemet.

She said the Trump campaign was trying to “change the subject from his failed leadership, and launch a ‘campaign’ for many debates.”

Biden leads Trump in the RealClearPolitics average of polls 50.1%-41.3%.

The request for another forum is a shift for the Trump campaign, which last year indicated it was considering eschewing any debates sponsored by the commission. The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment. The Times said the meeting with the commission included Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, and campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Trump was asked about the possibility of a fourth debate in an interview Wednesday night with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

“I would, frankly, like it,” Trump said.

