https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/campaign-ads-general-election-battleground-states/2020/06/18/id/972895

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president, will air his first general election campaign ads in six battleground states that were all won by President Donald Trump in 2016, CNN reports.

Biden’s campaign bought ad space on national cable television and in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to air his first campaign ads targeting the general electorate. First, the Biden campaign will air an ad called “Unite Us,” which features the candidate talking about the importance of having a president who unites the country over images of Trump after he had protesters forcibly cleared so he could have his photo taken outside of a church near the White House.

The Biden campaign will also begin focusing on courting African American voters starting on Juneteenth this Friday, when they will roll out a six-figure campaign to sway black voters in the same battleground states with print, radio and digital advertising.

The former vice president made one of his first public appearances in weeks to give a speech outside a recreation center near Philadelphia earlier this week, where he criticized Trump for his conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.

“He takes no responsibility. He exercises no leadership. Now we’re just flat surrendering the fight. Instead of leading the charge to beat the virus, he’s just basically waved the white flag … so he can get back to his campaign rallies that will put people at risk,” Biden said.

“Donald Trump thinks if he puts his head in the sand, the American people will, too,” he added. “It doesn’t work that way.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

