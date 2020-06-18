https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/503486-bipartisan-group-of-senators-introduce-bill-to-strengthen-watchdog-law-after

A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation on Thursday to strengthen the laws on inspectors general after President TrumpDonald John TrumpLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies Trump criticizes Bolton as memoir excerpts offer scathing account of White House Bolton book portrays ‘stunningly uninformed’ Trump MORE rankled some lawmakers over his recent firings.

The legislation, spearheaded by Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyGrassley to introduce bill Thursday to strengthen IG law after firings Lighthizer: U.S. no longer involved in global digital tax talks Democrats press IRS over report that it failed to audit high-income non-filers MORE (R-Iowa), would require that a president provide a “substantive rationale, including detailed and case-specific reasons” before an inspector general is removed.

“The Obama administration set bad precedent when it ignored the inspector general protection law, but a court upheld its actions, and the Trump administration applied the same standard. Congress should expect more of the same from future administrations if it doesn’t act to clarify the law,” Grassley said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would also require an acting inspector general to be picked from “senior-level employees of the watchdog community,” and place limits on how administrative leave could be used. Trump placed intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson and State Department inspector general Steven Linick on administrative leave after notifying Congress that he was firing them.

In addition to Grassley, Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsOvernight Energy: Senate passes major lands conservation bill | Mnuchin ordered to give Native American tribes full stimulus funding | Key Republican jeopardizes Trump consumer safety nominee Key Republican jeopardizes nomination of Trump consumer safety pick Black voters need a new Senate as much as a new president MORE (R-Maine), Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinSenate Ethics panel dismisses stock sale probe against Loeffler Hillicon Valley: Biden calls on Facebook to change political speech rules | Dems demand hearings after Georgia election chaos | Microsoft stops selling facial recognition tech to police Democrats demand Republican leaders examine election challenges after Georgia voting chaos MORE (D-Calif.), James Lankford James Paul LankfordSenate GOP police bill mirrors Trump order on chokeholds Seismic shifts on race leave Trump in the dust Lawmakers see some common ground on police reform proposals MORE (R-Okla.), Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperKey Republican jeopardizes nomination of Trump consumer safety pick Efforts to rescue recycling complicated by coronavirus Senate subcommittee: IRS should increase oversight of tax-prep companies in Free File program MORE (D-Del.), Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyWhen will Americans — all Americans — declare that enough is enough? Why the Trump ‘Make Space Great Again’ campaign ad went sideways GOP struggles to confront racial issues MORE (R-Utah), Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterSenate confirms Trump’s watchdog for coronavirus funds Montana barrels toward blockbuster Senate fight The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (D-Mont.), Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanTrump’s push for major infrastructure bill faces GOP opposition Congress must protect federal watchdogs Republicans start bracing for shutdown fight in run-up to election MORE (R-Ohio) and Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanExclusive investigation on the coronavirus pandemic: Where was Congress? GOP votes to give chairman authority to subpoena Obama officials Senators ask DeVos to adjust FAFSA form due to the coronavirus pandemic MORE (D-N.H.) are supporting the legislation.

“This bill makes clear that important and necessary steps must be taken before an Inspector General can be removed from their post. Congress must be given a detailed account of the reasons for the removal, and a full 30 days while the Inspector General remains on the job to consider those reasons,” Portman said.

Peters added that the bill would help to “shield” inspectors general from “political interference.”

“These watchdogs must be able to conduct their work independently and without the threat of political interference – yet recent attacks by President Trump threaten to undermine their ability to do their critical jobs,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump sparked bipartisan backlash earlier this year over his firing of several government watchdogs.

Grassley and other senators previously criticized Trump for not giving Congress a detailed enough explanation over his decision to fire Atkinson and Linick. In both cases he notified Congress in letters that he no longer had confidence in the two men.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone told Grassley that Trump “acted within his constitutional and statutory authority.” But Grassley warned earlier this month that he was still not satisfied, saying the White House’s response had “no explanation for the removal” of Atkinson or Linick.

Grassley, who has long sponsored watchdog legislation, previously told The Hill late last month that he was working on legislation to prevent political appointees from being named acting inspectors general of their own departments. But in a Washington Post op-ed published Wednesday, Grassley indicated that the bill had become broader.

“It’s really this simple: If inspectors general are doing good work, they should stay; if not, they should go. If the president is going to remove an inspector general, there’d better be a good reason. And there’s absolutely no good reason to leave an IG seat vacant for an extended period. These guidelines apply to all administrations, Republican or Democrat,” Grassley wrote in the op-ed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

