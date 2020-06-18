https://www.theblaze.com/news/newsom-mask-order-california-coronavirus

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that all Californians wear a mask in public areas and high-risk places to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He issued the order Thursday and explained that officials didn’t want to undercut the progress they had made to stop the coronavirus.

“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered — putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom said in the statement.

“California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations,” he added. “That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands and practicing physical distancing.”

State Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell said masks were essential to maintaining the process of reopening the economy.

“As Californians venture into our communities more, wearing face coverings is another important way we can help protect one another,” Angell said.

Newsom was the first governor nationwide to order a lockdown in his state on March 19. Other states followed soon after.

“The fact is, the experience we’re having on the ground throughout the state of California, the experience that’s manifesting all across the United States and, for that matter, around the rest of the world, requires us to adjust our thinking and to adjust our activities,” he said at the time.

