Bruce Springsteen ripped President Donald Trump for not wearing a face mask and for the “shamed response” to the coronavirus pandemic “from our leaders.”

Springsteen proclaimed that he was “pissed off” over the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and made critical remarks about President Trump on Wednesday during his E Street Radio show on SiriusXM.

“Now I had another show prepared for broadcast this week, on this strange and eventful summer,” Springsteen said. “But with a 100,000-plus Americans dying over the last few months, and the empty shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply pissed off.

“Those lives deserve better than just being inconvenient statistics for our president’s re-election efforts,” the singer-songwriter continued. “It’s a national disgrace.

“I’m going to start out by sending one to the man sitting behind the Resolute Desk. With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country,” Springsteen told Trump. “Put on a f***ing mask.”

Then “The Boss” played Bob Dylan’s 1989 song “The Disease of Conceit.”

President Trump has purposely not worn face coverings during the COVID-19 outbreak. The one time Trump was spotted wearing a face mask was during a tour of a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan last month.

Trump admitted that he was not wearing a face covering to annoy the media.

“I wore one in this back area, but I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” Trump told reporters following his tour of the Ford plant that would make ventilators in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Springsteen has been a steadfast adversary of President Trump. Last October, Springsteen said Trump “doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”

In 2017, the progressive rocker released a song titled, “That’s What Makes Us Great,” that blasted the president.

Springsteen opened a February 2017 concert in Australia by saying, “We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight.” The quote was a reference to President Trump’s self-described “tough” phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull regarding a “dumb” Obama administration agreement to take in refugees from a detention center.

Springsteen was a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. A day before Clinton lost the election to Trump, Springsteen performed at a rally for the Democratic candidate.

“This is a man whose vision is limited to little beyond himself, who has the profound lack of decency that would allow him to prioritize his own interests and ego before American democracy itself,” Springsteen told the crowd in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2016. “Somebody who would be willing to damage our long-cherished and admired system rather than look to himself for the reasons behind his own epic failure. And that’s unforgivable. Tomorrow, those ideas and that campaign is going down.”

