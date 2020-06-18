https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/california-issues-statewide-authoritarian-face-mask-order-help-reduce-spread-covid-19/

CA Governor Gavin Newsom

The Democrats are back to installing tyrannical Coronavirus orders now that the George Floyd riots have calmed down.

California on Thursday issued a statewide face mask order.

California Public Health Officials released guidance requiring Californians to wear face coverings, citing ‘scientific research.’

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”

“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease. California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands and practicing physical distancing.”

According to the WHO, it is very rare for an asymptomatic person to spread the Coronavirus, but the tyrants in California are imposing the new face mask order anyway.

Californians must wear face coverings when they are in the situations listed below: Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space; Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank; Waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle; Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when: Interacting in-person with any member of the public;

Working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time;

Working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others;

Working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking facilities;

In any room or enclosed area where other people (except for members of the person’s own household or residence) are present when unable to physically distance.

Driving or operating any public transportation or paratransit vehicle, taxi, or private car service or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present. When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly recommended. While outdoors in public spaces when maintaining a physical distance of six feet from persons who are not members of the same household or residence is not feasible.

