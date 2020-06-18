https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chicago-chasebank-protest/2020/06/18/id/972998

Multiple Chase bank locations in Chicago were temporarily shut down after protesters asked for $1 billion in reparation grants and $10 billion in loans for the city’s black neighborhoods, according to WBEZ.

The “pop-up protests” appeared at Chase branches around Chicago after a WBEZ/City Bureau report showed Chicago banks lent 68% of their home purchase loans to majority-white communities and only 8% to black communities.

The analysis showed that Chase had the biggest gap in mortgage lending between white and black communities.

Activist Ja’Mal Green, 24, who once ran for mayor, led the protests for lending equity.

“If you don’t want to lend on the South and West sides of Chicago, no Chase Bank will be able to be open,” Green said, according to WBEZ.

Chase has pledged to partner with government leaders and community activists to start and maintain home-ownership opportunities.

Demonstrators are expected to hold more pop-ups protests at Chase locations around the city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

