https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/chick-fil-ceo-dan-cathy-white-people-shine-shoes-black-people-express-shame-racism/

Chick=fil-A CEO Dan Cathy appeared at Passion City Church in Atlanta on Sunday where he shined the shoes of a black man, Christian rapper and music business owner Lecrae to atone for racism and urged other white people to do the same.

Cathy told of being inspired several years ago by the story of a young man at a Texas church revival who shined the shoes of an elderly black man at the revival over his feelings about racism in his hometown.

The Media Research Center posted video:

TRENDING: Supreme Court Rules Against President Trump on Ending DACA – John Roberts Again Sides with Liberal Judges

Afterward Lecrae wryly noted the emptiness of the gesture, “And some stock in Chick-fil-A.”

Transcript via MRC:

“I invite folks just to put some words to action here and if we need to find somebody that needs to have their shoes shined, we need to just go right on over and shine their shoes.” “Whether they got tennis shoes on or not — maybe they got sandals on — it really doesn’t matter. But, there’s a time in which we need to have some personal action here. Maybe we need to give them a hug, too. “I bought about 1,500 of these [brushes] and I gave them to all our Chick-Fil-A operators and staff a number of years ago.” “So, any expressions of a contrite heart, of a sense of humility, a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment begat with an apologetic heart — I think that’s what our world needs to hear today.”

Twitter version:

Chick-Fil-A CEO: White People Should Shine Blacks’ Shoes to Show ‘Sense of Shame,’ ‘Embarrassment’ for Racism pic.twitter.com/A2Utbc0a2t — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) June 18, 2020

Complete video:

[embedded content]

Cathy issued a statement two weeks ago on the racial unrest in the country.

We invite you to read our CEO Dan Cathy’s thoughts and personal reflections: https://t.co/iHYFwCYiHL pic.twitter.com/RFpxMOty7r — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) June 3, 2020

On Thursday Chick-fil-A announced it would be donating $5 million to non-profits that serve the black community or are black-led.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

