https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/06/18/chop-cuts-seattles-citizens-off-from-basic-protection-n547251

In our last dispatch on the CHOP occupying Seattle’s Capitol Hill, we learned that police and the fire department do not respond to calls from Americans inside the zone (who did not elect the junta in charge, as there never was a vote). This is not to blame police or fire for not responding. They’re under orders from Mayor Jenny Durkan, over the objections of her own top cop, Police Chief Carmen Best.

CHAZ/CHOP deliberately created a “cop-free” zone. Guess who’s aware of this?

Criminals. Citizens who did not vote in the autonomous collective now feel exposed, like “sitting ducks.”

“We are just sitting ducks all day,” Matthew Ploszaj told Seattle-based KIRO 7. “Now every criminal in the city knows they can come into this area, and they can do anything they want, as long as it isn’t life-threatening. And the police won’t come in to do anything about it.” Ploszaj said he called 911 after witnessing a burglar break into his courtyard and steal a bike, the outlet reported. Then he said the dispatcher told him there was “nothing we can do” unless someone’s life is in danger.

As my PJM colleague, Tyler O’Neill reported Wednesday, crimes inside the CHOP come in several forms, including blatant shake-downs.

At our sister site Red State, Sister Toldjah tells of residents of this former slice of Seattle simply walking away and leaving.

CHOP has swiftly become a one-party state where political dissent is not only not seen as patriotic, it’s bullied away. Whatever CHOP is, it’s certainly not the “summer of love” Mayor Durkan claims.

Mayor Durkan has encouraged all this, from ordering the police to abandon its precinct to putting concrete barriers up to make it more difficult to remove CHOP at some point. Durkan could cut off water and electricity to force CHOP out, but has chosen not to.

Mayors win and lose elections. It takes a special kind of mayor to literally lose part of her city and not have a care at all for the citizens the city is supposed to protect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

