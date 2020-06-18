https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chris-christie-2024-presidential-race/2020/06/18/id/972983

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie might consider another run for the White House in 2024, having previously campaigned for the Republican nomination in 2016 before losing out to President Donald Trump.

Christie told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, the Republican National Committee should take a different approach to the 2024 primary than it did in 2016, noting the split debates based on polling as a particularly bad decision.

“This slavery to polls at times is just ridiculous,” Christie said. “And I think, even though I was in almost every one of the main stage debates that we held, all but one, and so I made the cut, but still, it just made, you know, it made it very, very difficult for people to be heard, and there was too much attention on polls.”

He added the Democratic Party handled their 2020 presidential primary debates “much better” than Republicans in 2016.

“The way the Democrats did it, quite frankly, this year was much better where there was random selection and [they broke] it up so that the debates can be of, you know, of a manageable size so that you get to hear more from people,” he said.

“Now, the Democrats had 23 people, so it still wasn’t a manageable size, but if you had somewhere between 10 and 12 people, and you had two debates of five or six, where people were randomly put together rather than by judging it with polls, which I think was an enormous mistake, you know, then I think you can hear from people and for a substantive amount of time, and it gives people a better opportunity to make judgments.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

