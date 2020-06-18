http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fYtrc7w0MRA/

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Thursday he shed “tears of joy” over the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold former President Barack Obama’s DACA program.

Schumer was reportedly moved by the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Schumer said:

I cried tears of joy a few minutes ago when I heard the decision of the Supreme Court on DACA. These wonderful DACA kids and their families have a huge burden lifted off of their shoulders. They don’t have to worry about being deported. They can do their jobs, and I believe … someday soon they will be American citizens.

The DACA program reportedly protects 700,000 illegal immigrants from deportation.

The Senate Democrat leader praised the Supreme Court for protecting illegal immigrants as well as the court’s decision to expand discrimination protections for homosexuals and transgenders.

Schumer continued:

Wow. What a decision. And let me say this. In this very difficult time, the Supreme Court provided a bright ray of sunshine this week. With the decision on Monday preventing discrimination in employment against the LGBTQ community, and now with this DACA decision.

Schumer added, “To me, frankly, the Court’s decisions were surprising but welcome and gives you some faith that the laws and rules … of this country can be upheld. Wow. The decision is amazing.”

Schumer said, “But again, I cannot — the Supreme Court, who would have thought would have so many good decisions in one week? Who would have thought? Wow.”

The Supreme Court preserved Obama’s amnesty program, contending the Trump administration had not considered the impact on illegal immigrants before rescinding Obama’s executive order establishing DACA.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern,’” the court wrote.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

