Democrats are tearing the country apart.

It obviously is their plan.

On Thursday the Democrat Mayor in Columbus, Ohio announced he would remove the racist statue of Columbus outside the Columbus City Hall.

The Christopher Columbus statue was a gift from the people of Genoa, Italy.

Democrats are tearing this country apart.

10WBNS reported:

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the statue of Christopher Columbus outside of city hall will be removed as soon as possible. Ginther said the statue on the Broad Street side will be placed in storage. “For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression and divisiveness. That does not represent our great city, and we will no longer live in the shadow of our ugly past,” said Mayor Ginther. “Now is the right time to replace this statue with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.”

