https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/cuomos-legacy-least-4500-covid-19-patients-sent-seed-new-york-nursing-homes-killing-least-6000-residents/

Man-made disaster:

The actions of New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo led to thousands of coronavirus deaths in his state.

A memo dated March 25, 2020, ordered state officials to move coronavirus patients to nursing homes.

TRENDING: Fulton County DA Announces 11 Charges, Including Felony Murder on the Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting of Rayshard Brooks – Says Brooks Never Informed He Was Under Arrest?

It was New York state policy to put the sick patients back in the nursing home.

In early May the New York State Department of Health took down their state order demanding nursing homes welcome coronavirus patients.

The Gateway Pundit wrote about this development way back on May 10.

More people died in nursing homes in New York, due to Governor Cuomo’s policies, than died on 9/11.

And now we are starting to see how dangerous Cuomo’s nursing home policy was in New York state.

Over 6,000 sick people were sent to New York nursing homes, via Pro-Publica.

In the weeks that followed the March 25 order, COVID-19 tore through New York state’s nursing facilities, killing more than 6,000 people — about 6% of its more than 100,000 nursing home residents. In all, as many as 4,500 COVID-19 infected patients were sent to nursing homes across the state, according to a count conducted by The Associated Press.

New York state lost more people to coronavirus than any nation except for the US, Brazil, UK and Italy.

New York Governor Cuomo was no hero. Cuomo was a killer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

