Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) destroyed countless jobs in her state by imposing a series of authoritarian Coronavirus lockdown orders.

The crazed Governor prohibited big box retailers from in-person sale of seeds because according to her, food is non-essential.

Whitmer limited access of doctors from prescribing the lifesaving drugs hydroxychloroquine and Z-Paks to save senior citizens in the state from Coronavirus.

Whitmer also called on Home Depot and Lowes to shut down to close certain sections like flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

The far-left governor also banned travel between homes for Michigan residents!

Now she’s telling unemployed healthcare workers waiting for their unemployment benefits to eat hot dogs.

While Gov. Whitmer was serving coney dogs in Detroit today a laid-off healthcare worker asked for help because his unemployment benefits are still not processed. Her response? “Can I buy ya a hot dog?” #migov #mileg pic.twitter.com/A4igQjPqsq — Mighty Michigan (@MiMighty) June 18, 2020

