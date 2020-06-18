http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/copmFtoQMO4/

President Donald Trump on Thursday cheered on the economic recovery after the coronavirus shutdown, describing the economic curve as a “super v” at a White House event.

White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow shared several positive economic numbers with the group, noting that the economy was growing again quickly.

“We will be back to where we were in 2019, we will have made up for the lost ground,” Kudlow said, “It’s not going to take five years, we will have made it up with some decent numbers by the first quarter of 2021.”

“That’s called a Super V,” Trump said. “It’s called a V Plus, that’s where we’re headed.”

The president met with Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) and a group of small business owners at the White House, including restaurant and hotel business owners.

Trump touted the success of the Paycheck Protection Act and the strength of the American economy.

“So most people have never built a positive economy,” Trump said. “We’re going to do it twice, and the second time is going to be better than the first.”

Gov. Stitt said that his state was looking forward to the president’s campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday, despite Democrat and corporate media criticism of the event during the coronavirus pandemic.

“On behalf of Oklahoma, we’re so excited to have you,” he said. “It’s just going to be amazing. Oklahoma is ready for your visit. it’s going to be safe.”

During the event, while one of the small business owners was speaking, the president picked up his phone and appeared to send out a tweet about U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer’s testimony to the Senate.

.@realDonaldTrump is seen typing on his phone as he participates in a roundtable with Governors on the reopening of America’s small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House. pic.twitter.com/IA4WDHvenZ — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 18, 2020

“It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China,” he wrote. “Thank you!”

It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

