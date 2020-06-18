http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pFnfxwaBoXg/

President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized his former National Security Advisor John Bolton after information from his book criticizing the president leaked to the press.

“Wacko John Bolton’s ‘exceedingly tedious’ (New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories,” Trump wrote on Twitter, citing a story from the New York Times about the contents of his book.

Trump said Bolton was “disgruntled,” after he was fired in September 2019.

“Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him,” Trump wrote. “A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized and happily dumped. What a dope!”

Trump also reminded his followers on Twitter that former President George W. Bush fired Bolton.

Information from Bolton’s book In the Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir was published by the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday even though the Justice Department sued to stop it from hitting stores on June 23.

Other media outlets have obtained physical copies of the book.

Bolton accused Trump of giving Chinese President Xi Jinping permission to build concentration camps and said his large purchases of American farm exports were key to his reelection.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump denied Bolton’s claims, calling him “a liar.”

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer denied the story about President Xi while testifying at a Senate Finance Committee Hearing on Wednesday.

“Absolutely untrue, never happened. I was there, I have no recollection of that ever happening. I don’t believe it’s true, I don’t believe it ever happened,” Lighthizer said.

