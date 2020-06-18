http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CNvzSS6KN1k/

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling against President Trump’s attempt to end his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Obama wrote on Twitter that illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children were “raised as part of our American family” and deserved protection from deportation.

He urged Americans to elect his former Vice President Joe Biden to the presidency to give DACA recipients permanent amnesty.

“[W]e have to move forward and elect Joe Biden and a Democratic Congress that does its job, protects DREAMers, and finally creates a system that’s truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all,” he wrote.

Biden also reacted to the decision in a statement: “I will continue to stand with DACA recipients, and their families at every step, and in November, joined by millions across this country we will reject the president who tried to rip so many of our family members, friends, and coworkers out of our lives,” he wrote, vowing to make the program legal on day one of his presidency.

Biden’s immigration plan would provide amnesty to all 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States and free border-crossers into the country, ending years of Trump’s tough immigration enforcement. Biden would also offer federal student loans and free community college to DACA recipients.

The president was sharply critical of the Supreme Court’s DACA decision.

“These horrible and politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” he wrote:

