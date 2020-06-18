https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/every-atlanta-police-officer-receive-500-bonus-today-private-group-linked-mayor-police-chief/

On Wednesday night as many as 56% of Atlanta police officers called off of work after Officer Garrett Rolfe was charged with felony murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

Several calls went unanswered in Atlanta last night do to the shortage of police officers.

On Thursday morning the Atlanta Police Foundation (APF) announced it was giving every police officer in Atlanta a $500 bonus.

The Atlanta Police Foundation is a private organization that provides support to the mayor, the Chief of Police and the Atlanta Police Department.

This bonus comes THE DAY AFTER a police officer was overcharged with murdering Dayshard Brooks and the night after 56% of the police force called out.

Breaking: I’ve learned every Atlanta Police Officer will receive a 1-time $500 bonus today. Paid for by the Atlanta Police Foundation, not city funds. A thank you for the hard work & long hours of Covid19 & protests. More info here: https://t.co/uI2jWB89Av — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) June 18, 2020

WSBTV reported:

The Atlanta Police Foundation is paying a $500 bonus to every Atlanta police officer today. It will add up to more than $2 million in money the foundation has raised. No city funds will be used to pay for the bonuses. They’ll also be purchasing 20 police cars to replace those that were destroyed in protests a few weeks ago.

