Facebook deleted a Team Trump ad on Facebook on Thursday morning.

The anti-Trump New York Daily News reported:

Facebook removed an ad from President Trump’s reelection campaign on Thursday that featured a symbol used by the Nazis to label political prisoners in Adolf Hitler’s concentration camps, saying the inflammatory post violated the platform’s “policy against organized hate.”

The disturbing ad, which was launched Wednesday, calls on users to sign a petition and “stand with your President and his decision to declare ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization.”

Beneath the ad’s text is a picture of a red upside-down triangle.

The Schutzstaffel, the legion of German Nazi soldiers who ran the concentration camps during World War II, sowed badges with the exact same symbol onto the sleeves of political prisoners, including socialists, social democrats, communists and anarchists, but also trade unionists, Freemasons and people who tried to rescue Jews.

A Facebook spokesman confirmed the platform scrubbed the ad because of the Nazi connection.