Facebook has removed President Donald Trump’s recent campaign ads that attacked the group Antifa and featured an upside-down red triangle that the Anti-Defamation League said “is practically identical” to a symbol used by the Nazi regime.

The Trump ad claimed that “dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem,” and that protesters are destroying cities.

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate. Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol,” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told CNN Business on Thursday.

The Trump campaign later tweeted the symbol again with the message: “This is an emoji. It’s also a symbol widely used by Antifa. It was used in an ad about Antifa. It is not in the ADL’s Hate Symbols Database.”

However, the ADL said on Thursday that the symbol “is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps.”

Trump campaign director of communications Tim Murtaugh added, “We would note that Facebook still has an inverted red triangle emoji in use, which looks exactly the same, so it’s curious that they would target only this ad.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s chief executive, tweeted on Thursday: “The Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in concentration camps. Using it to attack political opponents is highly offensive. @POTUS’ campaign needs to learn its history, as ignorance is no excuse for using Nazi-related symbols.”

