According to a report by NBC News, Facebook has removed an ad that was posted on the Facebook pages of President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Trump re-election campaign for “violating our policy against organized hate.”

Specifically, what tripped the Facebook censors’ wire was an image of an upside-down red triangle, which was a symbol used to identify dissidents in Nazi concentration camps, according to the United States Memorial Holocaust Museum.

A Facebook spokesperson told NBC News in a statement that the ad was being pulled because, “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

The campaign to get Facebook to pull the ad appears to have been started by followers of the left-leaning Media Matters organization. In a response to a Media Matters tweet about the ad, the Trump campaign’s twitter account said, “This is an emoji. It’s also a symbol widely used by Antifa. It was used in an ad about Antifa. It is not in the ADL’s Hate Symbol’s database.”

Other ads that featured the exact same text as the red triangle ad were apparently not affected by Facebook’s action. The text of the posts accompanying the ad says, “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups are running through our streets and causing absolute mayhem. They are DESTROYING our cities and rioting – it’s absolute madness. It’s important that EVERY American comes together at a time like this to send a united message that we will not stand for their radical actions any longer.”

The ad further calls on users to enter their email address in support of President Trump’s decision to designate Antifa as a terrorist group.

