Facebook on Thursday took down Trump campaign ads against antifa that prominently featured a symbol used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to The Hill.

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” Facebook said in a statement.

“Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

The ads featured an inverted red triangle, which was used by Nazis to identify political opponents including communists, social democrats and liberals at concentration camps.

The symbol was included in 88 ads run by pages for President TrumpDonald John TrumpLincoln Project launches new ad hitting Trump over China policies Trump criticizes Bolton as memoir excerpts offer scathing account of White House Bolton book portrays ‘stunningly uninformed’ Trump MORE, Vice President Pence and “Team Trump” alongside text warning readers of “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups” and asking them to sign a petition against antifa, a loose group of radical activists that use direct action to fight against fascism.

Just the ads on Trump’s page were seen as many 950,000 times before being taken down.

The Trump campaign is defending using the image, calling it a “common Antifa symbol” in a statement to The Hill.

The campaign directed The Hill toward shirts, stickers and posters on websites were users can upload whatever design they would like to.

The most common symbol used to identify antifa is a black and red flag or three arrows inside a circle.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, tweeted Thursday that “Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in concentration camps.

“Using it to attack political opponents is highly offensive,” Greenblatt said. “@POTUS‘ campaign needs to learn its history, as ignorance is no excuse for using Nazi-related symbols.”

The Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in concentration camps. Using it to attack political opponents is highly offensive. @POTUS‘ campaign needs to learn its history, as ignorance is no excuse for using Nazi-related symbols. https://t.co/7R7aGLD7kl — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) June 18, 2020

Bend The Arc: Jewish Action, a progressive advocacy group, similarly condemned the use of the symbol.

“This isn’t just one post,” it wrote on Twitter. “This is dozens of carefully targeted ads from the official pages of Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump to lay out ‘road map’ to prevent veteran suicides CNN’s Gupta fact-checks Pence over misleading coronavirus remarks Fauci says he wouldn’t go to Trump’s Tulsa rally over coronavirus concerns MORE, Donald Trump, and Team Trump. All paid for by Trump and the Republican National Committee. All spreading lies and genocidal imagery.”

This isn’t just one post. This is dozens of carefully targeted ads from the official pages of Mike Pence, Donald Trump, and Team Trump. All paid for by Trump and the Republican National Committee. All spreading lies and genocidal imagery. pic.twitter.com/kfgihVZQr2 — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) June 18, 2020

Facebook has previously been criticized for its hands-off approach to political advertising, which it declines to fact check. These posts, however, were removed for violating the platform’s organized hate policy.

—This posted was updated at 2:45pm

