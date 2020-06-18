https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/fake-news-cbs-gets-roasted-posting-race-baiting-anti-police-headline-designed-stoke-racial-tensions/
Fake News CBS is at it again.
CBS on Thursday got roasted for posting a race-baiting, anti-police headline with the intention of fanning the flames to stoke racial tensions.
“Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park” CBS said in its headline.
Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park https://t.co/8k2grApsVF
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2020
There is a lot to unpack here.
First of all, the ‘black man founding hanging in a park’ was believed to be a suicide.
CBS’s headline was designed to push the idea that a black man in California was lynched.
Second of all, the ‘half-brother who was killed by deputies’ actually opened fire on the police officers.
Per the CBS News article (emphasis our own):
The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday after, they say, he opened fire on them.
Detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.
CBS got roasted.
” Detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.”
— Blue Flu Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 18, 2020
READ THE ARTICLE. This is the type of media click bait headline civil people in a civil society should call out. Where’s twitter support? I thought they were in charge of flagging misleading content. Publisher? …platform? No wonder the public at large is confused.
— (@Rockprincess818) June 18, 2020
“The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday after, they say, he opened fire on them.”
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 18, 2020
“[Police] were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting…”
POS headline. #EnemyOfThePeople #CBSwantsRacewar
— sarainitaly🌷🐥🐰🐣🌷🐰🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) June 18, 2020
Headline should be. Cops shot at by half brother of suicide victim,police returned fire killing the shooter. Not cops kill black man. Have u not incited enough unrest with these misleading reports ?
— Tom C (@TomTheMechanic) June 18, 2020