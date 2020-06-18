https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/fake-news-cbs-gets-roasted-posting-race-baiting-anti-police-headline-designed-stoke-racial-tensions/

Fake News CBS is at it again.

CBS on Thursday got roasted for posting a race-baiting, anti-police headline with the intention of fanning the flames to stoke racial tensions.

“Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park” CBS said in its headline.

There is a lot to unpack here.

First of all, the ‘black man founding hanging in a park’ was believed to be a suicide.

CBS’s headline was designed to push the idea that a black man in California was lynched.

Second of all, the ‘half-brother who was killed by deputies’ actually opened fire on the police officers.

Per the CBS News article (emphasis our own):

The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday after, they say, he opened fire on them.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.

CBS got roasted.

