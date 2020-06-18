https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/fake-news-cbs-gets-roasted-posting-race-baiting-anti-police-headline-designed-stoke-racial-tensions/

Fake News CBS is at it again.

CBS on Thursday got roasted for posting a race-baiting, anti-police headline with the intention of fanning the flames to stoke racial tensions.

“Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park” CBS said in its headline.

Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park https://t.co/8k2grApsVF — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2020

There is a lot to unpack here.

First of all, the ‘black man founding hanging in a park’ was believed to be a suicide.

CBS’s headline was designed to push the idea that a black man in California was lynched.

Second of all, the ‘half-brother who was killed by deputies’ actually opened fire on the police officers.

Per the CBS News article (emphasis our own):

The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday after, they say, he opened fire on them. Detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.

CBS got roasted.

” Detectives with the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting, authorities said.” — Blue Flu Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 18, 2020

READ THE ARTICLE. This is the type of media click bait headline civil people in a civil society should call out. Where’s twitter support? I thought they were in charge of flagging misleading content. Publisher? …platform? No wonder the public at large is confused. — (@Rockprincess818) June 18, 2020

“The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday after, they say, he opened fire on them.” — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 18, 2020

“[Police] were tracking a man who was wanted for kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapon but when they tried to stop his car, he opened the door and began shooting…”

POS headline. #EnemyOfThePeople #CBSwantsRacewar — sarainitaly🌷🐥🐰🐣🌷🐰🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) June 18, 2020

Headline should be. Cops shot at by half brother of suicide victim,police returned fire killing the shooter. Not cops kill black man. Have u not incited enough unrest with these misleading reports ? — Tom C (@TomTheMechanic) June 18, 2020

