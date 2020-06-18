https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/anti-cop-leftist-cheers-atlanta-police-calling-sick-hopes-get-fired/

On Wednesday night several Atlanta police officers called off after two police officers were charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s last weekend.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution confirmed the reports that several police called out.

Atlanta PD #blueflue I’ve heard conflicting reports on this, rumors on both sides, but the Atlanta Journal Constitution, ATL’s largest paper, confirmed it. The walkout is happening.https://t.co/uCXsnStezh — Looming Meadows (@Looming_Meadows) June 18, 2020

From the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

“There are officers saying they are not going to leave the precinct unless to help another officer,” Vince Champion, Southeast regional director for the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Some are walking off and sitting in their personal vehicles.”



And the Atlanta Police confirmed there was a “call out” tonight.

Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate. The department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to respond to incidents. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 18, 2020

Decaturish was first to confirm the reports of the police call out in Atlanta.

On Thursday morning far left activist Michael Eric Dyson, who has no love for cops, cheered the news and hoped they all get fired.

50% of the Atlanta Police Department not showing up last night because of “blue flu” may be the most powerful argument for abolishing our police departments yet given. Other departments can render services and keep us safe as we shift resources and consciousness all at once. — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) June 18, 2020

Time to start thinking about leaving the city.

