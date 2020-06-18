https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/anti-cop-leftist-cheers-atlanta-police-calling-sick-hopes-get-fired/

On Wednesday night several Atlanta police officers called off after two police officers were charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s last weekend.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution confirmed the reports that several police called out.

TRENDING: Quaker Oats Announces It Is Changing Name Of Aunt Jemima Due To ‘Racial Stereotype’

From the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

“There are officers saying they are not going to leave the precinct unless to help another officer,” Vince Champion, Southeast regional director for the International Brotherhood of Police Officers, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Some are walking off and sitting in their personal vehicles.”


And the Atlanta Police confirmed there was a “call out” tonight.

Decaturish was first to confirm the reports of the police call out in Atlanta.

On Thursday morning far left activist Michael Eric Dyson, who has no love for cops, cheered the news and hoped they all get fired.

Time to start thinking about leaving the city.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...