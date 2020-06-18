https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/far-left-bartender-spies-customer-outs-facebook-criticizing-black-lives-matter-owner-sides-bartender/

(Picture from Turtleboysports.com)

No conservatives allowed!

A man in Massachusetts was doxed by a far left Black Lives Matter loving bartender on Facebook. The bartender was initially let go but then hired back with an apology by the owner of the bar.

Turtleboysports.com reported:

TRENDING: Quaker Oats Announces It Is Changing Name Of Aunt Jemima Due To ‘Racial Stereotype’

Earlier in the day I published a blog about a Swampscott bartender who was fired after he listened in on a customer’s conversation, didn’t like the political opinions the customer expressed, and smeared the customer on a town Facebook page.

The bartender wrote the following according to the report:

A few hours later the owner of the joint, got on line and claimed he and his organization support BLM.

Then a few hours after that the owner begged the bartender to come back to work for him and banned the customer from his place.

The bartender’s girl friend was recently seen with a sign “Kill a cop – Save a life!”

What more can we say?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

