Henry Kyle Frese

The Justice Department in October announced the arrest of 31-year-old Henry Kyle Frese, a (now former) Defense Intelligence Agency employee, for leaking to journalists.

Frese pleaded guilty to charges related to his disclosure of classified national defense information (NDI) to two journalists in 2018 and 2019, the DOJ announced in February of this year.

On Thursday, Frese, who had faced up to 10 years behind bars, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

“When our nation’s secrets are published, in print or online, those secrets are made available to all of our adversaries,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Frese’s choice to betray his oath to his country had real consequences and caused actual harm to the safety of this country and its citizens.”

Henry Kyle Frese of Virginia, a far left radical, was hit with two counts of willful transmission of national defense information.

According to the DOJ, Frese lived with, and had a romantic relationship with one of the reporters he was transmitting top secret information to in 2018 and 2019.

Mr. Frese reportedly leaked classified information to Amanda Macias, a CNBC national security reporter.

Frese gave Ms. Macias classified intelligence information that she and NBC News later used in reports on North Korea’s weapons systems, according to journalist Matthew Keys.

“In or about mid-April to early May 2018, FRESE accessed an intelligence report unrelated to his job duties on multiple occasions, which contained NDI classified at the TOP SECRET/SCI level, which related to a certain foreign country’s weapons systems,” the indictment said.

According to the indictment, Frese stated he was “down” to help the journalist who contacted him via Twitter direct message because “he wanted to see the journalist progress.”

“Frese violated the trust placed in him by the American people when he disclosed sensitive national security information for personal gain,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “He alerted our country’s adversaries to sensitive national defense information, putting the nation’s security at risk. The government takes these breaches seriously and will use all the resources at our disposal to apprehend and prosecute those who jeopardize the safety of this country and its citizens.”

