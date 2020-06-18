https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/far-left-protester-recording-blm-antifa-mayhem-portland-gets-shot-hand-live-stream-video/

A far left protester recording Black Lives Matter/Antifa mayhem in Portland this week got shot in the hand during a live stream.

She received treatment from “street medics.”

WATCH (graphic):

A protester recording a violent antifa/BLM protest in Portland this week got shot in the hand during a live stream. She received treatment from “street medics.” Graphic video by Arex Johnson. pic.twitter.com/N7WPk7ctqJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

TRENDING: Supreme Court Rules Against President Trump on Ending DACA – John Roberts Again Sides with Liberal Judges

After weeks of standing down and letting the protests turn into riots, the Portland police finally sprung into action early Thursday morning, as a group of protesters had established the hip “autonomous zone” in Northwest Portland.

This apparent change in bureau tactics might be because the protesters were doing this right out front of vichy “mayor” Ted Wheeler’s apartment.

Members of Antifa have been terrorizing people in Portland for years as the police stand idly by and do nothing.

Antifa in Portland previously took over directing traffic and harassed elderly motorists.

Portland has one of the largest and most active populations of Antifa members in the United States thanks to Democrat policies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

