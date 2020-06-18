https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/far-left-white-girl-arsonist-tracked-charged-wearing-custom-made-t-shirt-philly-riots-now-faces-80-years-torching-cop-cars/

Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal lights up a police car in Philadelphia.

The FBI tracked down a dangerous leftist after she torched two police car in the Philadelphia “peaceful protests” and riots.

Lore Elisabeth Blumenthal was arrested this week for torching the police cars in riots last week.

The FBI tracked her down by tracing her custom t-shirt and tattoos.

Lore Elisabeth, a massage therapist, was not the smartest leftist at the riots last week.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Rules Against President Trump on Ending DACA – John Roberts Again Sides with Liberal Judges

Via John Cardillo:

‘FBI tracked down woman who set cop cars alight by tracing custom t-shirt she wore at a Philadelphia demonstration to Etsy – which led them to her LinkedIn and Poshmark accounts’ She’s now facing up to 80 years in prison and $500k in fines.https://t.co/sSRGTikVRa — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 18, 2020

More here:

How did investigators track down the masked woman accused of setting two police cars on fire? News footage, photos on IG… and the Etsy shop where she purchased her shirt. That lead to other sites which revealed her name:

Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal. 33yo from Philadelphia. @6abc pic.twitter.com/8LL6cU49Cc — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) June 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

