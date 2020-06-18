https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/former-federal-worker-leaked-classified-details-sentenced-jail/

A former federal employee at the Defense Intelligence Agency has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for leaking classified information to journalists.

The sentencing of Henry Kyle Frese, 31, of Alexandria, Virginia, comes amid the controversy over John Bolton’s upcoming book, which the White House charges contains classified information.

It also follows the leaks from federal employees throughout the Trump administration.

Frese is a former DIA worker who handed over classified information to two journalists in 2018 and 2019.

“Frese repeatedly passed classified information to a reporter, sometimes in response to her requests, all for personal gain,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “When this information was published, it was shared with all of our nation’s adversaries, creating a risk of exceptionally grave harm to the security of this country. His conviction and sentence demonstrate the department’s commitment to the investigation and prosecution of such betrayals by clearance holders as part of our mandate to protect our citizens and defend the national security of the United States.”

“The American people expect those entrusted with our nation’s most sensitive secrets to keep those secrets safe. Mr. Frese did just the opposite,” said Assistant Director Alan E. Kohler Jr. of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. “The FBI is committed to protecting the national security interests of the United States and will vigorously pursue investigations into current and former clearance holders who leak classified information.”

The DOJ said court documents outline that Frese was working as a counterterrorism analyst in 2018 and 2019, and held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance.

“News Outlet 1” published eight articles in 2018, all authored by the same journalist “Journalist 1” that contained classified NDI that related to the capabilities of foreign countries’ weapons systems, the DOJ said.

They included classified information from intelligence reports, information whose disclosure “could reasonably be expected to result in exceptionally grave damage to the national security,” DOJ said.

An investigation revealed Frese and “Journalist 1” lived together at the same residential address from January through November 2018, and at least twice Frese re-tweeted announcements from Journalist 1 about the publication of articles.

Frese later coordinated with Journalist 2 more than a dozen times on more articles.

And he accessed “an intelligence report unrelated to his job duties on multiple occasions.”

“On at least 30 separate occasions in 2018, Frese conducted searches on classified government systems for information regarding the classified topics he discussed with Journalists 1 and 2. On multiple occasions in 2018 and 2019, Frese conducted searches on classified government systems because of specific requests for information from Journalists 1 and 2,” the government charged.

“When our nation’s secrets are published, in print or online, those secrets are made available to all of our adversaries,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Frese’s choice to betray his oath to his country had real consequences and caused actual harm to the safety of this country and its citizens.”

