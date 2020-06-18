https://www.theblaze.com/news/herschel-walker-blasts-supporters-of-defund-the-police-movement

Former NFL star Herschel Walker has advice for proponents of defunding the police: Send them to countries without law enforcement.

What are the details?

As the “defund the police” movement grows across the United States, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner from Georgia says that it’s important to keep perspective.

On Wednesday, Walker tweeted, “I have an idea … For all these people who don’t want any police, I’d love to meet with American Airlines, Delta, and Southwest and make a deal to fly them to countries that don’t have police. I want them to be happy!”

This is hardly the first time Walker has spoken out about police-citizen relations in the U.S.

Earlier this week, Walker volunteered to be a liaison between congressional members and “leaders from all ethnic groups, both left and right, to find solutions” to the current discourse.

On Sunday, Walker tweeted, “Why can’t true congressmen/women and senators get together with leaders from all ethnic groups, both left and right, to find solutions … unless certain people in Washington don’t want to see a change. I’m volunteering myself as one of the black leaders.”

What else?

Last week, Walker expressed his disappointment that people would criticize New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for his remarks on national anthem kneeling protests.

During a during a recent interview, the Saints quarterback said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”

Swift backlash commenced following his remarks, and he almost immediately walked back the comments, saying he “completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.”

In a radio interview with Glenn Beck, Walker asked, “Why are people upset that he has an opinion?”

“You know, just because he doesn’t believe in what you believe in, why is people upset about that?” Walker asked. “That’s what is great about America, is we have a right to choose. And if that’s the way he feels, it’s okay that he feels like that.”

He continued, “Why in the world, can people not have an opinion today that they disagree with you? And if you disagree with someone, Glenn, you are going to be called a racist. If I disagree with someone, I’m going to be called an Uncle Tom.”

“And I’m like, jeez. That means I can’t think for myself? Can I not think for myself, please?” he askedd. “You know, that’s the reason, I think, people fought years ago. That’s what Martin Luther King marched about.”

