Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has widened his lead over President Donald Trump, 50-38 percent, in the 2020 presidential race according to a Fox News poll released Thursday.

Biden led by just eight percentage points last month.

Most of those supporters – 63 percent – say fear that Trump might win is the reason for their choice as opposed to enthusiasm for Biden (31 percent).

“Negative emotions like fear, anxiety, and anger, can be powerful motivators for political participation,” says Daron Shaw, who conducts the Fox News Poll with Democrat Chris Anderson. “The lack of enthusiasm for Biden, however, does create an opening for Trump to define him as out of touch and not up to the task.”

The poll also found:

79 percent of black voters say Biden respects racial minorities, compared to 86 percent who think Trump does not

52 percent of seniors and 46 percent of women think “cares” describes Biden; 57 percent of seniors and 60 percent of women, comparatively, say the word does not describe Trump

Trump’s overall approval rating held steady at 44 percent

61 percent of those surveyed disapprove of how Trump is handling race relations

81 percent say they are concerned about racism and another 64 percent perceive racism as a major threat to the stability of the country

