The Georgia Bureau of Investigation didn’t know Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard was announcing charges against Atlanta police officers in Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death, and had not even finished its independent investigation into the matter, WXIA-TV reported.

Fired Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe and current officer Devin Brosnan were charged in Brooks’ death Wednesday afternoon. Rolfe, who shot Brooks, faces a felony murder charge, while Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault.

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday night, June 12th, to investigate an officer involved shooting at the Wendy’s Restaurant on University Avenue,” GBI’s statement reads. “We are still in the process of conducting that investigation. Although we have made significant progress in the case, we have not completed our work. Our goal in every officer involved shooting case we are requested to review, is to complete a thorough, impartial investigation before we submit the file to the respective District Attorney’s Office.

“The GBI was not aware of today’s press conference before it was conducted,” the statement continues. “We were not consulted on the charges filed by the District Attorney. Despite today’s occurrence, the GBI will complete its mission of completing an impartial and thorough investigation of this incident and we will submit the file, once completed, to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.”

Typically, when a local police department requests an independent GBI investigation into an officer involved shooting, GBI completes the investigation and hands over its findings to the DA for review before a decision is made on filing charges, WXIA reported.

Friday night, Rolfe and Brosnan were called to deal with Brooks, a 27-year-old man who was intoxicated and fell asleep in his car in the Wendy’s drive-thru. Brooks was cooperative during the approximately 40-minute interaction, but resisted arrest when the officers attempted to handcuff him.

Brooks wrestled the officers, stole Brosnan’s taser, and tried to run away. As the officers pursued him, Brooks appeared to aim the taser back at them, and was shot twice in the back.

