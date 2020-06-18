http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cPm3P9uwXxo/

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped at a Detroit restaurant for a photo op on Thursday and got served a cold dose of reality.

Whitmer visited Lafayette Coney Island to serve hot dogs, and a man who claimed to be a laid off healthcare worker confronted her.

While Gov. Whitmer was serving coney dogs in Detroit today a laid-off healthcare worker asked for help because his unemployment benefits are still not processed. Her response? “Can I buy ya a hot dog?” #migov #mileg pic.twitter.com/A4igQjPqsq — Mighty Michigan (@MiMighty) June 18, 2020

“I haven’t received none of my benefits yet,” the man lamented, referring to unemployment benefits, which has been an ongoing problem for many Michiganders struggling to access the system.

“Is there any possible way you could put my name in?” the man asked.

“I’ll check in on it,” she said, before adding, “Can I buy ya a hot dog?”

The man declined just before the video ended. It’s not clear if Whitmer or her staff followed up with the man.

The governor said the stop was part of her “Work with Whitmer” series, according to WDIV.

“I wanted to get in and work alongside people that are showing up and doing it safely so people know we’re open for business. You can come in and enjoy this phenomenal food and do so safely,” she said.

