Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is no marketing slouch.

In January, she put a candle up for sale on her Goop lifestyle website called “This Smells Like My Vagina” — and the $75 item that began life as a joke sold out nearly immediately.

Now for an encore, the Oscar winner unveiled another candle with a similar moniker on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

It’s called “This Smells Like My Orgasm.”

Here’s Paltrow showing it off to Fallon over video without even needing to mention the name:

The new candle, also going for $75, has an accompanying box designed with fireworks.

The New York Daily News noted that the “Orgasm” candle is described on her Goop website as “a fitting follow-up to that candle — you know the one — this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.”

What else has Paltrow been up to?

Right before April Fool’s Day — as the coronavirus lockdown was in full swing and millions were left without jobs — the multimillionaire Paltrow and her super-rich husband Brad Falchuk took part in a video conference with an intimacy coach about dealing with the coronavirus lockdown frustrations.

Among the more curious questions Paltrow posed to Michaela Boehm dealt with their lack of privacy: “It’s sort of like, ‘Where do you go as a couple … when you’re all in the house, and you’ve got dogs, and you’re trying to … work, and work from home?’ And it’s like, ‘What are you supposed to do?'”

Paltrow is worth an estimated $140 million and owns two homes, while Falchuk is worth an estimated $20 million and last year put his own property on the market for $10 million.

Also in March, Paltrow was forced to delete an Instagram post many called “irresponsible” and “tone-deaf” considering the coronavirus pandemic: A photo of her in an outfit she was marketing to her nearly 7 million followers, which many thought was inappropriate at a dire time.

