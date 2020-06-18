http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qY7kzfge0S0/

Hollywood celebrities were ecstatic Thursday when the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to uphold the illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program, which was implemented during the Obama administration.

The Obama-era amnesty shielded from deportation an estimated 700,000 people who illegally entered the U.S. with their parents as children. President Trump rescinded the program in September 2017. The Supreme Court’s ruling, a 5-4 decision, preserved the program with a legal argument that President Trump’s administration failed to meet the regulatory standards required when it formally canceled the program.

Justice Clarence Thomas accused the high court in his dissent, and was joined by Justices Sam Alito and Neil Gorsuch, of “timidity” in failing to apply a “legally correct decision.”

Today’s decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision. The Court could have made clear that the solution respondents seek must come from the Legislative Branch. Instead, the majority has decided to prolong DHS’ initial overreach by providing a stopgap measure of its own. In doing so, it has given the green light for future political battles to be fought in this Court rather than where they rightfully belong—the political branches. Such timidity forsakes the Court’s duty to apply the law according to neutral principles, and the ripple effects of the majority’s error will be felt throughout our system of self-government.

The cheers from leftist Hollywood elites flooded in fast.

Actress Mia Farrow urged lawmakers to go even further and to grant citizenship to DACA recipients. “Now let’s make it for life. #citizenship,” she tweeted.

Actress Viola Davis tweeted: “To all you dreamers, I celebrate with you today!”

Actress Goldie Hawn dug deep and said “Here here!!!”

Hamilton creator and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted the hashtag #”Home is Here.”

“Omg!!! This is so beautiful! We love you DACA Americans! You make the world a more beautiful and inspiring place,” said Avengers star Mark Ruffalo.

Holloween star Jamie Lee Curtis said “Sweet dreams tonight DREAMERS! Thank you @Scotus.”

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane used the ruling to post a message that remind Democratic voters that voting for Joe Biden means having a say in who sit on the Supreme Court.

Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-activist John Legend said “More good news from the Supreme Court this week!”

Citing the majority’s ruling Hollywood director Ava DuVernay said “Arbitrary and Capricious” in a tweet.

Left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano said “Today, I am celebrating a major victory for DACA recipients and their families! Dreamers are our friends, family, and loved ones — their #HomeIsHere!”

Good Will Hunting and Tarzan actress Minnie Driver said “#DACA keeps dreaming !!! #HomeIsHere #SCOTUS and particularly Justice Roberts today protected part of the heart of America.”

Former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler said “DACA dreamers!!! Another beautiful day in America. LGBTQ, Dreamers, and police reform throughout this country. I AM HOPEFUL AND OPTIMISTIC about the future.”

“Please take a moment to read Justice Sotomayor’s concurrence from today’s #DACA ruling. It’s extraordinary. We are so lucky to have her in our highest courts.” actor Amber Tamblyn said.

Actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard used the decision to urge President Trump to “resign now.”

“Amazing. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the opinion. The ruling was a blow to one of Trump’s central campaign promises to “immediately terminate” an executive order by Obama that Trump had called an illegal executive amnesty for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants,” said actor George Takei.

