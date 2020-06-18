http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/u-A1BVUyTgA/how-can-we-recover-from-the-shutdowns.php

The shutdowns that almost every governor imposed in response to the COVID-19 epidemic devastated the nation’s economy, unemploying tens of millions and bringing many industries to a near halt. With the country now gradually beginning to re-open, the financial markets appear to be anticipating a rapid return to prosperity. But that will depend, in considerable part, on the wisdom of policies that are adopted at both the federal and state levels.

What, exactly, can our governments do to put the effects of the calamitous shutdowns behind us? That question will be addressed next Tuesday, June 23, in a webinar co-hosted by Chris Phelan, Chairman of the Department of Economics at the University of Minnesota, and John Phelan (no relation), an economist at Center of the American Experiment. The webinar will begin at noon, and you can register here. Phelan and Phelan will address such questions as, what is the current state of our economy? Did media sensationalism and shutdown policies do more damage than the disease itself? And what can be done to nurse the economy back to health?

The discussion will be partly Minnesota-specific, and each state’s circumstances are somewhat different, but the lessons will be broadly applicable across America. It should be a penetrating discussion, and the audience will be able to ask questions and submit comments. I encourage you to attend.

