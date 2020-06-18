https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/gun-owner-may-want-check-financial-protection-2/
If you carry a weapon or have one in your home, who would you call after a gun incident?
After all, you’re vulnerable to criminal charges and financial ruin from a justice system biased against responsible gun owners.
Even if you do everything right in confronting a home invader, you can be arrested and charged for defending yourself and your loved ones.
If that happened, how would you find a pro-Second Amendment lawyer?
How would you pay for lawyers’ fees?
TRENDING: Supreme Court Rules Against President Trump on Ending DACA – John Roberts Again Sides with Liberal Judges