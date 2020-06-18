NEW DELHI—Anti-China protests spread in India on Thursday as people vented their anger about the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in a brawl between Indian and Chinese forces along the countries’ disputed border.

Mourners gathered across towns and cities in India to bid farewell to the soldiers whose bodies were brought back home for last rites.

“The sacrifice of our soldiers shouldn’t go in vain. India should hit back hard at the Chinese,” said a relative of one the dead soldiers on local television.

Protesters called for a boycott of Chinese goods in some parts of the country, even as police tried to limit large gatherings to slow the surge in coronavirus cases.

Mapping a Border Dispute

This satellite image taken 1:39 p.m. local time on June 16 shows the location of Indian and Chinese military vehicles in the Galwan Valley. Security experts analyzed the image to determine troop locations.

“There is a lot of anger among Indians after the violent face-off killed our soldiers,” said Shahnawaz Hussain, a spokesman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. “We are a responsible nation, but in a democracy people have their rights to express displeasure and anguish.”

On Monday night, hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops fought using fists, rocks and clubs wrapped in barbed wire in the Himalayan mountain region, in the deadliest encounter between the two countries in more than half a century.

India said there were also Chinese casualties, but Beijing hasn’t said whether any of its soldiers were killed or wounded. Both sides blamed the other for starting the fight.

Outside a few official statements, reaction in China has been relatively muted, partly because local media hasn’t prominently featured the Himalayan melee in its coverage. Some Chinese posted nationalistic responses on the microblogging service Weibo, praising the country’s troops and making anti-India comments.

Tensions between the world’s most populous nations have been rising as both sides—led by nationalist leaders—have been trying to increase their countries’ influence.

Clashes between the troops along their de facto border, which has separated India and China since a 1962 war, have become more frequent in recent years.

The skirmishes usually involve patrols from the two sides yelling and pushing, and maybe throwing a few punches, when they meet in disputed areas, but they haven’t turned deadly since 1975.

While authorities on both sides say they are continuing talks to de-escalate tensions—including a meeting of military commanders Thursday—Indian authorities and industry groups were already announcing ways to punish China economically.

A leading body of Indian traders has called for a nationwide boycott of Chinese finished goods such as toys, electronics and textile products, aiming to reduce imports from China by an estimated $13 billion by the end of next year.

The same body—the Confederation of All India Traders—Thursday called upon Bollywood actors and sports stars to stop endorsing Chinese brands and join the boycott.

“China’s army has committed a barbaric attack. There are certain occasions when we have to leave some activities for the cause of our motherland,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general of CAIT.

A junior minister in the government even called for a boycott of Chinese food.

“China is a deceitful country. India should boycott all Chinese goods,” Ramdas Athawle tweeted. “Hotels serving Chinese food should be closed down in India.”

Meanwhile, the Indian government told state-run and private telecommunications companies not to use Chinese equipment as they prepare to invest billions to build 4G and 5G networks.

The leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, called for an explanation Thursday for why Indian troops were put in a dangerous situation.

“Who sent these brave soldiers toward danger?” he asked in a video statement on Twitter. “Who is responsible?”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has shown in conflicts with Pakistan that he is willing to go further than previous prime ministers to retaliate, called a virtual meeting of all political parties Friday evening to apprise them of the border tension with China and seek opinions on how to tackle it.

In a speech Wednesday, Mr. Modi said India was proud of the valor of its armed forces.

“India wants peace. But on provocation, India will give a fitting reply,” Mr. Modi said.

