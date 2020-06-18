http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Rl5QEgjwD6k/

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is calling on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to bring charges against the police officers responsible for the death of emergency room technician Breonna Taylor, an unarmed black woman who was killed during a botched police raid back in March.

“I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable,” said Lawrence in a statement tweeted on Wednesday. The Hunger Games and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star went on to say that the longer Cameron waits “to bring criminal charges against” the officers, “the more trust erodes.”

“We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America,” Lawrence in her statement.

The Hunger Games star joins other celebrities — such as Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé — in her call for the officers involved in the botched police raid to face criminal charges. “As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent,” added Lawrence, who created her first verified Twitter account in June after being unable to stay silent in the wake of recent events.

In 2018, Lawrence told InStyle that when it comes to social media, she prefers to watch the conversation, rather than be a part of it. “I watch, I don’t speak,” said Lawrence in 2018 of her inactivity on social media. “There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything.”

“I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary,” she added. “I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me.”

Now, it appears that Lawrence has finally found it necessary to voice her opinions on social media, thus the creation of her Twitter account this month. Moreover, the actress appears to be using her position as a board member for the nonprofit organization RepresentUs as a platform for pushing her narrative.

Lawrence has also previously joined other left-wing celebrities and Democrats in using the Chinese coronavirus for political gain, promoting the “vote by mail” agenda.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

