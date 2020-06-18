https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-daca-permanent-day-one

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden vowed to make the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, “permanent” on “day one” of his presidency.

The former vice president made the claim after the Supreme Court decided Thursday to block the Trump administration from ending the Obama-era program that provides legal status to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling today is a victory made possible by the courage and resilience of hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients who bravely stood up and refused to be ignored,” Biden said, in a statement. “As President, I will immediately work to make it permanent by sending a bill to Congress on day one of my Administration.”

The high court ruled in a 5-4 decision — with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberal justices — that though the Department of Homeland Security has the authority to end DACA, it has not provided adequate legal justification for doing so.

The ruling means that the nearly 700,000 current DACA recipients will be able to continue in the program, gaining legal work status and protection from deportation as long as they meet certain criteria.

“As Justice Roberts said, the Trump administration’s action was capricious and arbitrary. If Trump attempts to repeal DACA again — an unconscionable action, particularly during this unprecedented public health crisis — he will be responsible for upending the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people and bringing harm to families and communities all across the country,” Biden added.

The Hill noted in its report that the court’s ruling only temporarily prevents the Trump administration from terminating the program. The White House can still work in the future to rescind the program, which was implemented via executive action.

The Trump administration first tried to end DACA in September 2017, when then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the program an “open-ended circumvention of immigration laws” and “an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.”

After the ruling, Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court.

