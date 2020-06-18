http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tCkmh3kYN4o/

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee ordered boxes of Domino’s Pizza on Wednesday night after Rick Wilson, a Never Trumper and leader of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, tried to “cancel” the pizza company for thanking now-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Twitter eight years ago.

Wilson, a political consultant whose public rise as a Never Trumper came as he was experiencing financial problems, tried to target Domino’s on Monday for responding to a tweet from McEnany complimenting their pizza.

Wilson earlier this week tweeted to Domino’s, “You just killed your brand,” in a quote-tweet of Domino’s tweet on November 8, 2012.

Domino’s Pizza responded: “Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya.”

Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya. — Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

The next night, as the Judiciary Committee held a committee mark-up of a police reform bill, the Republican staff ordered Domino’s Pizza.

Judiciary Republicans ordered Dominoes to eat this evening during their police reform mark-up. Libs owned yet again! pic.twitter.com/kHVjL2UGVM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 17, 2020

Wilson’s tweet has backfired in other ways.

After he drew attention to McEnany’s old social media posts, Wilson became a target for some of his own — such as his and his wife’s photos featuring them owning a cooler designed with the Confederate flag, which he himself has called for the banning of in recent days. The cooler also featured the words, “The south will rise again.”

President Trump’s son Don Trump Jr. promptly called attention to the photo

“Don’t worry @dominos, it turns out that the only brand cancelled today is the brand of Rick ‘The South will rise again’ Wilson,” he tweeted.

Don’t worry @dominos, it turns out that the only brand cancelled today is the brand of Rick “The South will rise again” Wilson. https://t.co/AiT73noo2I pic.twitter.com/tXyK2eGH3w — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 16, 2020

Wilson has avoided publicly addressing his and his wife’s old photos, although conservative Caleb Hull noted Thursday that Wilson has blocked accounts criticizing him and has disabled the direct messaging function on his Twitter account.

He also shut his open DMs down 🏼‍♂️ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 18, 2020

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

