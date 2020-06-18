http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/N5UGhHt8A1c/

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during a press conference on Thursday that, instead of working earnestly with Republicans, Democrats have “insisted on jamming through” their partisan police bill.

McCarthy said during a press conference with House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) that he is committed to working on legislation that would address police misconduct. However, he cautioned that Democrats have appeared more interested in passing their own partisan legislation than passing a bill that could pass through both chambers of Congress.

McCarthy said, “Democrats have insisted on jamming through their partisan bill. And they don’t even do it in person.”

The House Judiciary Committee-led Democrats advanced their own criminal justice bill through the committee on Wednesday without the support of any Republicans.

Chiding Democrats’ move to hold proxy votes and remote hearings, he asked rhetorically, “Could you imagine the passage of landmark legislation … with the idea that you could just stay home?”

McCarthy added, “I hope Democrats want to be a part of the solution as well.”

McCarthy said that any hope of a law enforcement bill passing through Congress depends on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

McCarthy said, “The only way the Senate does not get a bill passed hangs on Schumer. Does Schumer want to play politics? Does Schumer want to do something with what the nation is craving here? And that really is going to be the big responsibility.”

McCarthy cautioned that he has some concerns about reforming qualified immunity for police officers. Qualified immunity protects law enforcement officers from civil lawsuits so that they may protect good police officers from frivolous and unnecessary lawsuits.

“I think the immunity would prevent good cops from doing their job,” McCarthy said.

“It was a court decision on how to protect good cops, but also the ability to go after bad cops. Removing would maybe harm the ability of cops,” he added.

