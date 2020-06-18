http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2RVHRiKoIes/

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden should pick a woman of color to be his vice president and also said that she told him during a call with him that took place on Wednesday night that “this is a moment” that he should pick a woman of color as his running mate.

Klobuchar said, “I have never, as you probably know, on many, many shows, since I endorsed the vice president on that joyful night in Dallas, I’ve never commented on this process at all. But let me tell you this, after what I’ve seen in my state, what I’ve seen across the country, this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment. And I truly believe, as I actually told the vice president last night, when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket. And there are so many incredibly qualified women, but if you want to heal this nation, right now, my party, yes, but our nation, this is sure a hell of a way to do it. And that’s just what I think after being through this in my state.”

